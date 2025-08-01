Video: Procession For Slain Nypd Officer Rolls Through NJ In Powerful Tribute

Stunning footage (below) captured by Nick Tomasso on Linwood Avenue in Fort Lee shows the caravan rolling past Route 80 and I-95, moments after leaving New York.

Services began earlier in the day at a mosque in the Bronx, where hundreds of uniformed officers stood silently in rows before the procession departed for Laurel Grove Cemetery in Totowa.

Islam, who leaves behind a wife and two sons, was shot and killed by a gunman on Park Avenue earlier this week, sending shockwaves through the law enforcement community.

At the mosque on Thursday, NYPD Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch announced he had been promoted to Detective First Grade posthumously.

“His watch may be over but his impact will never be,” Tisch said. Turning to his grieving wife and sons, she continued: “Look around you. Look at all the NYPD officers here, and outside. I stand with you.”

Cornell grad Julia Hyman, 27, and Blackstone exec Wesley LePatner, 43, also died.

