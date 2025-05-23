Video: NY Dad Keeps Promise To Son—And Degree—In Viral Commencement Chase

Jean-Paul Al-Arab made headlines when he sprinted across the stage while carrying his infant son–and while being chased by campus police–at UB’s College of Arts and Sciences commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 18.

Al-Arab, who immigrated to the United States from Lebanon in 2022, earned his bachelor or arts degree in criminology all while working overnight restaurant shifts and being the primary caretaker for his son during the day while his wife worked, he told NPR.

“I promised myself and I promised him that I would be walking that stage with him,” he told the outlet.

The plan to include his son was made long before the ceremony. But when commencement day arrived, university staff stopped him from entering with his child, citing safety policies that only allow graduates on stage.

"And I've seen people walk with their dogs,” he told NPR. “I've seen even moms walking with their babies, you know, even at other colleges.”

So he made a split-second decision: He ran across the stage carrying his son–decked in his own mini cap and gown–as security and a police officer attempted, and failed, to stop him.

Video posted on TikTok shows the father and son make it across the stage before the proud dad shakes hands with school officials and pumps his fist in the air.

The University at Buffalo later addressed the incident in a statement, saying Al-Arab apologized to commencement officials in an email after the ceremony.

“The graduate who broke the rules on Sunday will not be penalized and will still receive his degree from the university,” reads the statement.

The university even quipped that Al-Arab's son, despite crossing the stage in a cap and gown, hadn't quite earned enough credits to receive a diploma of his own.

"We hope to see him back on stage in about 20 years so he can follow in his dad’s footsteps," the school said.

Al-Arab said he holds no ill will toward the university. “I love UB. I graduated from UB, I'm getting my master's at UB,” he told WGRZ. “It's a great college. I love my professors — everyone."

Check out video of the viral commencement scene below.

