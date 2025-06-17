Video: ICE Arrests NYC Mayoral Hopeful Brad Lander In Clash At Immigration Court

Video from the scene shows Lander confronting federal agents as they attempted to take a man into custody near 26 Federal Plaza. In the footage, Lander is seen clutching the man’s shoulder and repeatedly demanding to see a judicial warrant.

“Do you have a warrant? Let me see the warrant!” Lander shouted at the agents before he was detained.

The tense scene unfolded outside federal immigration court and was later addressed in a post on Lander’s official Facebook page. The post, shared by his wife, said he had been detained by ICE agents while escorting a defendant out of court.

The incident comes amid growing national tensions over immigration enforcement as the Trump administration ramps up ICE raids and opponents across the country mobilize in protest.

This is a developing news story. Check back for details.

