Video: Huge Black Bear Seen Snacking Under Monsey Porch

A large black bear was seen snacking on the contents of a garbage bag in Rockland County in preparation for its upcoming hibernation. 

 Photo Credit: The Monsey Scoop
Ben Crnic
The sighting was reported on Sunday, Sept. 28, and happened on Concord Drive In Monsey, according to a report by The Monsey Scoop. 

A video of the sighting released by the outlet shows the bear digging into sweets in a garbage bag underneath a local porch. 

The sighting comes days after a family of bears was seen dumpster diving on Sky Meadow Road in Suffern, as Daily Voice previously reported.  

Officials from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation urge residents to take preventative measures to avoid attracting bears, including never feeding them or leaving food outdoors, only putting garbage out on collection days, cleaning around garbage cans, and removing bird feeders and hummingbird feeders, which can often attract the animals. 

Click here to see the report from The Monsey Scoop. 

