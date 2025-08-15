Versatile Actor Dan Ziskie, Played House Of Cards VP, Dies

Ziskie’s death came in New York City at age 80.

His career spanned decades and genres, but it was his turn as the embattled vice president opposite Kevin Spacey’s Frank Underwood that cemented his place in the pop culture landscape.

Audiences also knew him from recurring and guest roles on acclaimed series like Treme, The West Wing, Madam Secretary, The Good Wife, Law & Order, and Chappelle’s Show, where his comedic timing shone in a memorable sketch.

Born Aug. 13, 1944, in Detroit, Ziskie’s early years were marked by athletic achievement. He starred in track and football at his Michigan high school and became a letterman in relay races at the University of Michigan, where he earned a degree in English.

After a stint as a Great Lakes freighter crewman, he found his calling in performance, honing his craft at Chicago’s Second City before making his mark on Broadway in productions like After the Fall and I’m Not Rappaport.

Ziskie’s film credits ranged from cult classics like Adventures in Babysitting and Zebrahead to major studio releases such as Thirteen Days and Concussion.

On television, he was a familiar face, often cast as senators, doctors, and authority figures, including a pivotal role as the US Attorney General on 24.

Beyond acting, Ziskie was a gifted photographer. His photo book Cloud Chamber, published in 2017, captured the spirit of New York City and reflected his keen eye for detail.

Ziskie is survived by his brother David, sister-in-law Cynthia, three nephews, and their children.

