Vehicle Flips In Route 202 Crash In Rockland County

The crash happened in Suffern on Monday, Aug. 18, when two vehicles collided at the intersection of Route 202 and Viola Road, according to a report by The Monsey Scoop.

Crews from Hatzoloh EMS, Faist EMS, the Suffern Fire Department, Tallman Fire Department, and Ramapo Police rushed to the scene, where debris had been scattered all over the roadway.

Injuries were reported, according to the outlet. More information about the crash was not immediately available.

