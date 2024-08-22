Vehicle Catches On Fire On New Tappan Zee Bridge, Impacts Traffic

The blaze happened on Thursday, Aug. 22 just before 11 a.m., when a truck caught on fire in the northbound lanes of I-87 on the bridge near the Tarrytown shore, according to the New York State Thruway Authority.

The incident temporarily caused the left lane to be completely blocked. Traffic is now stop-and-go in the area, the Thruway Authority reported just after 11 a.m.

More information about the fire has not yet been released.

The new Tappan Zee Bridge's official name is the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge. The old bridge's official name was the Gov. Malcolm Wilson Tappan Zee Bridge.

