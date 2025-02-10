I-87 Blaze: Snow From Vehicle Roof Causes Car To Lose Control, Crash In Spring Valley (Update)

A car crashed and caught on fire on Interstate 87 in Rockland County after snow from the vehicle in front of it blew off and caused it to lose control, police said.

The incident happened on Interstate 87 North in Spring Valley on Monday, Feb. 10 at around 2:40 p.m. just before Exit 14, according to New York State Police.

An investigation determined that the vehicle had been driving in the northbound lanes when snow from the roof of the car in front blew onto the victim's car, causing it to crash into a ditch. There, it began to smoke and caught fire, police said.

No injuries were reported and the fire was put out by the Nanuet Fire Department.

The fire caused traffic slowdowns in the area and temporarily blocked the right lane.

Video of the incident was posted on Instagram by The Monsey Scoop, which showed that the fire also extended to surrounding brush.

