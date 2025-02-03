Valentine's Day Spending To Hit Record High—And Not Just On Romantic Partners: Survey

US consumers will spend an estimated $27.5 billion in 2025, according to a survey from the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics. That would surpass the previous record of $27.4 billion in 2020 and 2024's total of $25.8 billion.

Valentine's Day shoppers will spend an average of $188.81, slightly up from $185.81 in 2024. More than 56 percent plan to celebrate the holiday, an increase from 53 percent in 2024.

Men are driving the trend, with 55 percent expecting to participate, compared to 51 percent in 2024.

"Whether they are celebrating a significant other or someone else in their lives, Valentine's Day is meaningful for many people," said Katherine Cullen, NRF's vice president of industry and consumer insights. "Consumers are looking for special ways to treat their loved ones and can expect retailers to provide the best gift options and deals."

Traditional gifts on Valentine's Day remain the most popular gifts, with 56 percent planning to buy candy, 40 percent choosing flowers, and another 40 percent opting for greeting cards. Spending on jewelry is expected to hit $6.5 billion, followed by $5.4 billion on an evening out, $2.9 billion on flowers, $2.5 billion on candy, and $1.4 billion on cards.

Spending on significant others is projected to reach a record $14.6 billion, up from last year's $14.2 billion. Gifts for family members will total $4.3 billion, matching the previous high of $4.2 billion in 2020.

More shoppers are also picking up gifts for friends (32 percent), co-workers (19 percent), and pets (32 percent), with all three categories reaching new highs.

"Consumers plan to celebrate Valentine's Day through a variety of ways to show appreciation and love for the many different people around them," said Phil Rist, Prosper's executive vice president of strategy. "Purchasing gifts for those outside of significant others or family members continues to rise in popularity and reflects consumers' growing interest in celebrating all the meaningful relationships in their lives."

Online shopping remains the top choice at 38 percent, followed by department stores (34 percent), discount stores (29 percent), and florists or specialty shops (18 percent). Even those skipping most Valentine's Day shopping plan to mark the occasion, with 28 percent treating themselves or planning outings with friends and family.

The survey polled 8,020 adults between Thursday, Jan. 2, and Tuesday, Jan. 7.

