USPS Launches New App To Track Packages, Preview Mail

The USPS launched its Informed Delivery Mobile app on Thursday, Oct. 2. The app expands access to its free service that allows customers to preview letter-size mail and manage packages digitally.

The app provides push notifications for updates on incoming mail and deliveries. It also includes an optional biometric login for added security and quick access.

USPS said the app enhances package-tracking capabilities, allowing customers to scan tracking numbers or barcodes and even share delivery status with others. Users can also view, interact with, and manage incoming mail directly from their mobile device.

Informed Delivery has previously been available through email and at informeddelivery.usps.com. The mobile app can now be downloaded from the Apple App Store and Google Play.

More information is available on USPS.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.