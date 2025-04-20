Fair 63°

US Issues Urgent Travel Warnings Covering 2 Countries: What To Know

The US State Department is warning Americans against traveling to part of one country and has issued a do not travel warning for one of its neighboring nations.

Colombia and Venezuela in South America.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps/US State Department
Level 3 Reconsider Travel Advisory covers these parts of eastern Colombia: 

  • Arauca, Cauca (excluding Popayán), and Norte de Santander departments in Colombia;
  • The Colombia-Venezuela border region.

"Violent crime, like murder, assault, and robbery, is common in many areas in Colombia," the advisory says. "In some places, organized crime is rampant. This includes extortion, robbery, and kidnapping."

A Level 4  Do Not Travel Advisory is in effect for all of Venezuela.

"Do not travel to Venezuela due to the high risk of wrongful detentions, terrorism, kidnapping, the arbitrary enforcement of local laws, crime, civil unrest, poor health infrastructure," says the advisory.

State Department Advisory Levels

To help travelers assess international safety risks, the US government uses the following four-level system:

  • Level 1: Exercise Normal Precautions
  • Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution
  • Level 3: Reconsider Travel
  • Level 4: Do Not Travel

You can check the latest updates at travelmaps.state.gov.

