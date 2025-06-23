US Attorney Blasts NY Police Department After Knife Attack Near Capitol: 'Disgraceful'

Sarcone, who leads the Northern District of New York, recounted the harrowing June 17 incident during a press conference Monday, June 23. He criticized the lack of police presence near the Capitol complex—even as the legislature was in session.

“I’m appalled that there was no police presence around the Capitol,” Sarcone said. “In fact, Albany Police never even showed up on the scene. You have the US Attorney being chased down the street with a knife—knife-wielding maniac—not one call from the chief of police, not one squad car pulled up.”

Sarcone said the alleged attacker, 41-year-old Saul Morales-Garcia, charged at him with a knife near 40 Lodge Street, making jabbing motions before Sarcone was able to escape to a nearby lobby. He called Albany County Sherif Craig Apple himself and then returned to the sidewalk to keep the man in sight until deputies arrived.

“I knew someone was going to be severely injured if not killed that night in the streets of Albany,” Sarcone said.

Morales-Garcia, who is originally from El Salvador, is in the United States illegally, according to Apple. He was previously deported in 2010 following what Sarcone described as a “horrific” crime of “moral turpitude.”

He returned to the US in 2021 and has since been linked to a crime spree spanning four states, Sarcone said.

“He should never have been on the streets of Albany, Sarcone said. “Never.”

Morales-Garcia had been living in Georgia and told investigators he rode a bicycle to Albany, where he had been sleeping under bridges, Apple said. ICE is reportedly working to obtain a criminal warrant.

Morales-Garcia was initially scheduled to appear in court Monday, but the hearing has been postponed until Thursday, July 3. He remains held in the Albany County jail without bail.

Daily Voice has reached out to Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins for comment.

