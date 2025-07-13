Update: Teen Killed By Unlicensed Driver Was Fleeing Police On Long Island: Cops, Report

According to the NY Post, police responded to 265-17 Hillside Avenue just after 8 p.m. for reports of an armed robbery. That's when the teen took of on the e-bike, prompting a pursuit.

The boy was ultimately struck at the intersection of Lakeville Road and Bryant Avenue in North New Hyde Park at 8:12 p.m. and found the teen dead at the scene, Nassau County police said.

Detectives said a 2015 Lexus traveling southbound on Lakeville Road struck the teen, who had been riding eastbound on Bryant Avenue, then left the area. The driver, Ruyan Ali, 28, of New Hyde Park Road, was arrested nearby without further incident.

Ali was charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident with a Fatality, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Second Degree, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Third Degree, and multiple vehicle and traffic law violations.

He was scheduled to be arraigned on Sunday, July 13, at First District Court in Hempstead.

Daily Voice has reached out to Nassau County PD and the NYPD for more.

