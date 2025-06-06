Fair 83°

Unwell Hiker Rescued In Dramatic Mission In Rockland Near NY/NJ Border

A dramatic rescue unfolded earlier this week in Rockland County near the New York/New Jersey border when a search and rescue team saved an unwell hiker. 

The rescue happened on the trails near the Palisades, close to the New Jersey border. 

 Photo Credit: The Monsey Scoop
The incident happened midday in the rugged terrain near the Palisades, where over two dozen trained volunteers from the Chaverim of Rockland Search and Rescue team responded with specialized gear to assist the hiker in distress, The Monsey Scoop reported on Thursday, June 5. 

After reaching the hiker, Chaverim volunteers gave medical attention—including pain relief—and secured them onto a rescue stretcher. The group then carefully carried the hiker across steep, uneven ground to safety.

The hiker was transferred to Hatzoloh EMS of Rockland County and taken to a local hospital for further treatment. 

