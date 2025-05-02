Unsettled Stretch Arrives: Here's How Long It Will Last, When To Expect Strong Storms

Precipitation accompanied the arrival of a frontal system early Friday morning, May 2, and will continue at times into early next week, the National Weather Service says.

"As an atmospheric traffic jam sets up across the United States," according to AccuWeather, "some areas in the Northeast may have to deal with clouds and rainy episodes for multiple days starting this weekend and into next week.

"The pattern can derail outdoor plans, delay spring planting and construction projects and create the appearance of a March or late-October weather condition."

Storms are most likely Friday afternoon into Friday night, with warm air fueling the system.

More scattered strong storms are expected over a massive area on Saturday, May 3. (See the first image above).

Rainy conditions will continue on Sunday, May 4, as the front will stall over the Appalachians rather than moving off shore this weekend. (Click on the second image above.)

It will be mostly cloudy Monday, May 5, and Tuesday, May 6 with showers likely both days.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

