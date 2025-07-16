Unnoticed Overnight Blaze Destroys Cottage On College Campus In NY

Emergency crews were dispatched at 6:50 a.m. on July 15 to the Apple Cottage on the Bard College Massena campus in Red Hook, where arriving firefighters found the building had burned to the ground and was still smoldering, the Tivoli Fire Department said on Tuesday night, July 15.

Firefighters from Tivoli Fire Company and Red Hook Fire Company responded to the scene and worked to fully extinguish the remaining fire.

Firefighters believe the structure had been burning for several hours overnight before it was noticed and reported in the morning.

The Dutchess County Fire Investigation Division and the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire.

All fire and emergency units cleared the scene by 12:02 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.