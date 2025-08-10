Ultra-Processed Foods Dominate Most Americans' Diets, CDC Says: Here's How Much

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said ultra-processed foods accounted for about 55% of the average American's daily calories. The National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey collected data from August 2021 through August 2023.

Children ate even more foods full of sugar, salt, and unhealthy fats. Ultra-processed foods made up nearly 62% of daily calories for people 18 and younger, compared to 53% for adults 19 and older.

Older kids tended to eat more ultra-processed foods. Children ages 5 and younger got 56.1% of their calories from ultra-processed foods, while the share jumped to 64.8% for ages 6-11 and 63.0% for kids 12-18.

That trend was reversed for adults. People ages 19-39 consumed 54.4% of their daily calories from ultra-processed foods, while people 40–59 consumed 52.6%, and those 60 and older averaged 51.7%.

Wealthier adults also consumed fewer ultra-processed calories. Adults in households making at least 350% of the federal poverty level got 50.4% of their calories from ultra-processed foods, compared to 54.7% for those in the lowest income group.

Sandwiches and burgers were the top source of ultra-processed calories across all age groups, making up 7.6% of total calories. Other common foods were sweet bakery products (6.3%), savory snacks (4.9%), pizza (4.7%), and sweetened beverages (3.9%).

For adults, the breakdown was similar:

Sandwiches and burgers (8.6%)

Sweet bakery products (5.2%)

Sweetened beverages (4.4%)

Savory snacks (3.4%)

Breads, rolls, and tortillas (3.1%)

Americans do appear to be eating fewer ultra-processed foods. The 2021-2023 numbers are slightly down from the 65.6% youth rate in 2017-18 and 55.8% for adults in 2013-14.

The Food and Drug Administration and the US Department of Agriculture are aiming to improve the definition of ultra-processed foods to see if the term accurately describes the range of products that can be unhealthy.

You can click here to see the CDC's full National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey.

