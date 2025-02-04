A Few Clouds 32°

UFO? No, That Was The SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch Lighting Up East Coast Skies

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket streaked across the East Coast sky Tuesday night, Feb. 4.

 Photo Credit: Jo Lucas
The rocket launched the Maxar 3 mission into orbit from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, at 6:13 p.m.

Skywatchers along the East Coast were treated to a stunning view of the rocket's ascent, with sightings reported from multiple states.

A striking photo captured by Jo Lucas in Atlantic City shows the Falcon 9 cutting through the evening sky.

X users up and down the East Coast shared their footage of the launch.

Tuesday's launch was the fourth flight for the Falcon 9 first stage booster, which had previously launched GOES-U and two Starlink missions, according to SpaceX.

