Two NJ Corrections Officers Die By Suicide On Same Day, One In Jail Parking Lot: Officials

Two Essex County corrections officers died by suspected suicide on the same day, authorities confirmed.

Officer Joey Hernandez's death occurred outside the Essex County Jail, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said, while Sgt. Joseph Trezza committed suicide in Roxbury, according to Carmen Martin, a spokesperson for the ECPO.

Both deaths happened on Tuesday, May 6 but are unrelated, Martin said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available 24/7. You can call or text the National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, or chat online at 988lifeline.org. You are not alone.

