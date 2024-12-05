Two Hudson Valley Drug Dealers Nabbed After Residents Complain: Police

The arrests occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 4, on Carroll Street in Poughkeepsie.

The Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office Drug Task Force received reports of narcotic and drug dealing in the area of 60 Carroll Street, a large apartment building on the south side of Poughkeepsie, according to Det. Sgt. Adam Harris of the task force.

Agents identified Stephen Bai, age 39, a City of Poughkeepsie resident, as a narcotic and dangerous drug dealer operating out of an apartment in that building.

Harris said agents were able to make several purchases of fentanyl from Bai, resulting in a search warrant being issued.

During the search of Bai’s apartment, agents found fentanyl, cocaine, and a significant amount of drug sale packaging along with scales.

In addition to Bai, agents executing the search warrant located an associate identified as Angela Martinez, age 38, of Poughkeepsie, who had an active arrest warrant for felony drug possession.

Harris said Martinez was also found in possession of felony weight of crack cocaine when she was taken into custody by agents.

Bai was charged with two counts of sale of fentanyl and released on an appearance ticket as required by bail reform laws. Harris said additional charges are pending.

Martinez was charged with possession of a controlled substance and turned over to the Poughkeepsie Police on the pending warrant. Harris added that additional charges are also pending against Martinez.

If anyone has information regarding this case or any other individuals selling drugs in Dutchess County, you are urged to contact the Drug Task Force confidential tip line at 845-463-6040 or by emailing DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.