Twin Girls Killed In NY Tornado That Claimed Third Victim Remembered For 'Enthusiasm, Laughter'

The powerful EF-1 twister touched down in Oneida County, in the town of Kirkland, at around 4 a.m. Sunday, June 22, according to the National Weather Service.

Deputies responded to reports of damage across the county following severe weather. Among the hardest hit areas was the hamlet of Clark Mills, where peak winds reached 105 miles per hour, as Daily Voice reported.

Emergency crews were first called to a residence on Milstream Court, where a tree crashed into a bedroom where 50-year-old Shelly Johnson and her husband Eddie were lying, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.

Mr. Johnson called 911 reporting that his wife appeared to be dead and he was unable to reach her due to the size of the tree and extensive damage. Deputies and forensic teams later confirmed Mrs. Johnson had died at the scene.

Minutes later, another call came in from Hoyland Avenue, where a mother reported being trapped after a tree collapsed into her home and roof. She could not locate her two twin daughters.

Investigators later found both children—6-year-old Emily and Kenni Bisson—inside the home. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

“All three fatalities are a result of the severe storm,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office would like to express our deepest condolences to the families involved, during this difficult time.”

The tornado’s path stretched just over two miles, but the devastation it left behind has rocked the community.

A GoFundMe created to support the girls’ mother, Kayleigh Bisson, has raised over $323,000 as of Thursday, June 26. The fundraiser describes Kayleigh as a devoted single mother now faced with the unthinkable: planning two funerals and rebuilding a life from the wreckage.

“These girls were very popular in their small town for their enthusiasm, laughter, and most of all their smiles,” organizer Ryan Gerling said, noting the girls were involved in softball, soccer, dance, and gymnastics.

“They always kept everyone smiling and made people remember what life was all about.”

Those interested in donating can do so via GoFundMe here.

Meanwhile, support is also flooding in for Johnson's husband of 25 years as he mourns her untimely loss.

"She was kind, caring, loving, gentle, funny, an avid animal lover, and best friend," reads a GoFundMe organized by Shana Schaffer.

The storm destroyed the couple's home and most of their belongings.

"Not only does Eddie have to plan a funeral and grieve, he also has to rebuild his life without Shelly," Schaffer said. "This means finding a new place to live and replace all clothing/belongings."

Donations to Johnson's family can be made via GoFundMe here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.