TSA Shakes Up Airport Rules: What Travelers Need To Know

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has updated its security guidelines, easing some long-standing carry-on restrictions while tightening rules for checked luggage.

At select airports — including JFK (NYC), Atlanta (ATL), and Los Angeles (LAX) — new CT scanners now allow passengers to keep more items in their bags during screening.

The upgraded imaging tech lets travelers flying out of these airports bring full-size liquids and previously banned carry-on items, including:

Prescription and over-the-counter liquid medications

Wet batteries

Fresh eggs

Biological specimens

Live fish

If you're flying out of an airport without the upgraded scanners, the standard 3-1-1 liquids rule still applies:

Liquids, aerosols, creams, gels, and pastes must be in containers 3.4 ounces (100 ml) or smaller

All items must fit in a quart-sized, clear, zip-top bag

Exceptions exist for medications and child nourishment

Duty-free liquids bought abroad are allowed only in secure, tamper-evident bags

Checked Luggage Change

Power banks — portable chargers containing lithium-ion batteries — are now banned from checked bags due to fire risks. Travelers must pack them in carry-ons only.

Carry-On Size Limits (still in effect at most airlines):

Carry-on bags: 22 x 14 x 9 inches (56 x 36 x 23 cm)

Personal items: 18 x 14 x 8 inches (45 x 35 x 20 cm)

