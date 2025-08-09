Trump Weighs In On Rumors Howard Stern Out At Sirius: 'You Know When He Went Down?'

Recent reports suggest the show's 19-year run may soon come to a close, with Howard Stern’s $500 million contract set to expire by the end of the year.

The rumor began earlier this week, when a report claimed Stern's listenership had plummeted to a small fraction of its previous high. The report claims SiriusXM, which broadcasts his show, is preparing to part ways with him. The speculation gained traction in conservative circles, with many believing Stern — a former friend but now frequent critic of President Donald Trump — had lost his audience for criticizing the president.

Reports indicate that Stern’s audience has dramatically decreased in recent years, dropping from 20 million daily listeners to just 125,000, according to the New York Post. An unnamed staffer told the outlet that the show's writers have begun hoarding their best material for future final episodes.

Stern, 71, recently hinted at his potential retirement before heading into his usual summer break, the staffer told the Post.

While the rumors of cancellation swirl, President Donald Trump has weighed in. The president believes the self-proclaimed "King of All Media" began to lose his audience when Stern backed Hillary Clinton for president nearly a decade ago.

“I used to do his show, used to have fun, but I haven’t heard that name in a long time,” Trump said, speaking as if Stern's show had already been canceled, though it hasn’t. “What happened? He got terminated? … You know when he went down? … Before … when he endorsed Hillary Clinton, he lost his audience. People said, ‘Give me a break.’ He went down when he endorsed Hillary Clinton.”

This is not the first time reports have suggested Stern was on the outs with the satellite radio giant. However, this marks the first time a sitting president has commented on those rumors.

Trump’s comments about Stern’s decline came amid new speculation from The US Sun, which reported that SiriusXM plans to part ways with Stern at the end of the year. The article, citing an unnamed source, claimed, “Sirius and Stern are never going to meet on the money he is going to want. It’s no longer worth the investment.”

The US Sun, an outlet with a questionable history, was first to report the Stern/SiriusXM breakup in early August, touting news that the host would soon make a big announcement. However, Stern's big announcement disappointed.

The announcement on Wednesday was that he would return from his usual summer hiatus “very soon.”

Stern, nor anyone from the show, has publicly commented on the reports.

