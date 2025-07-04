Trump Wants UFC Cage Fight On White House Lawn For America’s 250th

During a speech in Iowa, Trump announced that he plans to stage a UFC match on White House grounds with thousands of fans as part of his plan to celebrate 250 years of American independence.

A renowned combat sports fan who has attended multiple matches alongside UFC President Dana White, where he got standing ovations, Trump says that there is plenty of space at the White House to hold such an event.

"We’re going to have a UFC fight – think of this – on the grounds of the White House," he said. His press secretary Karoline Leavitt later stated that Trump "is dead serious" about the plan.

The UFC match will be part of Trump's grand "America 250" series of events to celebrate the nation.

“So every one of our national parks, battlefields, and historic sites are going to have special events in honor of America 250. And I even think we’re going to have a UFC fight,” the president said.

“We have a lot of land there… We’re going to build a little—well, we’re not, Dana (White) is going to do it… Dana is great, one of a kind…”

"A UFC fight championship fight like 20,000, 25,000 people ... We're going to have some professional events, some amateur events, but the UFC fight's going to be a big deal too."

