Trump To Link Tylenol To Autism, Report Says

Trump will announce that his administration believes the use of acetaminophen, also known as Tylenol, during pregnancy is a large factor in the increased risk of autism, the Washington Post reports. He will also apparently announce Leucovorin (generally used for anemia and colon cancer) as a potential treatment for children with autism, WaPo reports.

Two senior administration officials told Politico that the government will advise pregnant women to use acetaminophen only when treating high fevers.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says about 1 in 31 children (3.2 percent) were identified with autism spectrum disorder in a 2022 study of 8-year-olds across 16 U.S. communities.

Fifteen years ago, autism was thought to be far less common. In 2014, the CDC reported that 1 in 68 children had autism, based on 2010 data. That figure contrasts with Trump’s claim that rates were once as low as 1 in 10,000 children.

During a speech over the weekend, Trump said recent estimates suggest even higher prevalence. He said Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has said that as many as 1 in 12 boys are now affected.

Autism spectrum disorder, or ASD, is a developmental disability marked by challenges with social interaction, communication, and repetitive behaviors, according to the CDC. The agency recommends pediatricians screen all children for autism at 18 and 24 months.

According to Autism Speaks and a 2017 evidence review published in Molecular Autism, data has never indicated that Tylenol causes autism. Research instead points to a combination of genetic and environmental factors. These include genetic disorders, maternal diabetes or obesity, very low birth weight, extreme prematurity, prenatal pesticide or air pollution exposure, advanced parental age, oxygen deprivation at birth, and other influences.

Experts stress that these factors only increase risk, and that most children exposed to them do not develop autism.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.