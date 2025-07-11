Mostly Cloudy 81°

Trump To Attend FIFA Club World Cup Final At MetLife Stadium

President Donald Trump is expected to attend the FIFA Club World Cup final at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, July 13, according to multiple reports.

President Donald Trump exits Air Force 1 during his first official visit to Iowa

Photo Credit: DVIDS Photo by Master Sgt. Michael Kelly
Cecilia Levine
Trump confirmed his plans following a Cabinet meeting earlier this week, telling reporters at the White House that he would be spectating the match at the East Rutherford venue.

Paris Saint-Germain will take on Chelsea in the FIFA Club World Cup final at 3 p.m., wrapping up the month-long tournament.

The announcement came just one day after FIFA President Gianni Infantino revealed that a representative office has opened at Trump Tower, where the Club World Cup trophy will remain on display until the final.

