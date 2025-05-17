Trump Tells Walmart to ‘Eat the Tariffs’ After CEO Says Price Hike Coming

Poll Are You Worried About Rising Prices From Tariffs? Yes No I Don't Know Submit Vote View Results Current Results Are You Worried About Rising Prices From Tariffs? Yes 82%

In an earnings call on Thursday, May 15, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon told investors that the company would likely need to increase prices on groceries and general merchandise, despite a 2.5 percent increase in first-quarter earnings for 2025.

“We will do our best to keep our prices as low as possible,” he said, according to MarketWatch. “But given the magnitude of the tariffs, even at the reduced levels announced this week, we aren’t able to absorb all the pressure given the reality of narrow retail margins.”

In a Truth Social post on Saturday, Trump fired back at those comments with a blunt and fiery message.

Walmart should STOP trying to blame Tariffs as the reason for raising prices throughout the chain. Walmart made BILLIONS OF DOLLARS last year, far more than expected. Between Walmart and China they should, as is said, “EAT THE TARIFFS,” and not charge valued customers ANYTHING. I’ll be watching, and so will your customers!!!

His comments echoed Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who last week told companies to “take the hit” and not pass increased shipping costs on to consumers, CNN reported.

Earlier this year, Trump raised import duties on Chinese goods to 145 percent, before reducing them to 30 percent after the United States and China signed a 90-day tariff truce.

During the call, McMillon said he hoped the temporary agreement would allow Walmart to minimize price hikes, but warned that even reduced tariffs would still impact consumers.

“We’re hopeful that it leads to a longer-term agreement between the U.S. and China that would result in even lower tariffs,” McMillon said. “We will do our best to keep our prices as low as possible, but given the magnitude of the tariffs—even at the reduced levels announced this week—we aren’t able to absorb all the pressure, given the reality of narrow retail margins. In retail, managing inventory is always important.”

Walmart sources products from dozens of nations, all face some tariffs from the Trump administration's blanket duty policy.

