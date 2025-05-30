Trump Targets These NY Cities For Defying Federal Immigration Crackdown

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has published a sweeping new list of “sanctuary jurisdictions” that it says are deliberately defying federal immigration enforcement — and officials are calling them out by name.

The release follows Executive Order 14287, signed by President Donald Trump in April, which directs DHS and the Department of Justice to highlight jurisdictions that allegedly shield “criminal illegal aliens” from arrest, detention, or deportation.

“Sanctuary city politicians are endangering Americans and our law enforcement in order to protect violent criminal illegal aliens,” said DHS Secretary Kristi Noem. “President Trump and I will always put the safety of the American people first.”

Jurisdictions named on the list are receiving formal notice of alleged noncompliance and are expected to revise their local policies to align with federal immigration law, officials said.

According to DHS, the following locations in the DMV and other regions are among those labeled as sanctuary jurisdictions:

Connecticut

Cities

East Haven;

Hamden;

Hartford;

New Haven;

New London;

Windham.

Maryland

Counties

Anne Arundel County;

Baltimore County;

Charles County;

Howard County;

Montgomery County;

Prince George's County;

Queen Anne's County;

Talbot County.

Cities

Annapolis;

Baltimore City;

Cheverly;

College Park;

Edmonston;

Greenbelt;

Hyattsville;

Mount Rainier;

Rockville;

Takoma Park.

Some local officials had thoughts after the list was released.

"We are not in violation of federal law, and we will not be making changes based on political headlines," Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich stated.

"Montgomery County has always cooperated with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in cases involving violent crimes, serious felonies, and threats to public safety."

Massachusetts

Counties

Barnstable County;

Berkshire County;

Bristol County;

Dukes County;

Essex County;

Franklin County;

Hampshire County;

Middlesex County;

Nantucket County;

Norfolk County;

Plymouth County;

Suffolk County;

Worcester County.

Cities

Amherst;

Boston;

Cambridge;

Chelsea;

Concord;

Holyoke;

Lawrence;

Newton;

Northampton;

Orleans;

Somerville;

Springfield.

New Jersey

Counties

Burlington County;

Cumberland County;

Warren County.

Cities

Asbury Park;

Bloomfield;

Camden;

East Orange;

Hoboken;

Jersey City;

Leonia;

Linden;

Maplewood;

Montclair Township;

Newark;

North Bergen;

Paterson;

Plainfield;

Prospect Park;

South Orange;

Trenton;

Union City.

New York

Counties

Albany County;

Dutchess County;

Monroe County;

Orange County;

Putnam County;

Rockland County;

Saratoga County;

Suffolk County;

Sullivan County;

Tompkins County;

Ulster County;

Warren County;

Wayne County;

Westchester County;

Yates County.

Cities

Albany;

Beaco;n

East Hampton;

Hudson;

Ithaca;

Kingston;

New Paltz;

New York City;

Newburgh;

Poughkeepsie;

Rochester;

Syracuse.

Pennsylvania

Counties

Adams County;

Allegheny County;

Centre County;

Chester County;

Clarion County;

Dauphin County;

Delaware County;

Lehigh County;

Montgomery County;

Montour County;

Northampton County.

Cities

Gettysburg;

Philadelphia;

Pittsburgh;

State College;

York.

Virginia

Counties

Albemarle County;

Amherst County;

Arlington County;

Augusta County;

Brunswick County;

Charlotte County;

Chesterfield County;

Dinwiddie County;

Fairfax County;

Gloucester County;

Halifax County;

Hanover County;

Henrico County;

Martinsville County;

Middlesex County;

Prince William County;

Rappahannock County;

Richmond County;

Tazewell County;

Warren County.

Cities

Abingdon;

Alexandria;

Charlottesville;

Duffield;

Hampton;

Lynchburg;

Manassas;

Martinsville;

Newport News;

Portsmouth City;

Richmond;

Tazewell;

Virginia Beach;

Washington, DC (Self-identified as a sanctuary jurisdiction).

"There is no universally agreed upon or legal definition of a sanctuary city," Alexandria Mayor Alyia Gaskins said on Thursday. "Tonight’s action by the federal government wrongly targets and mischaracterizes Alexandria and dismisses core principles that make up the foundation of our democracy."

The list is expected to be updated regularly as jurisdictions modify or maintain their policies. DHS warned that cities on the list could face enforcement consequences and further public scrutiny.

Officials say this public list aims to hold local governments accountable and push them to “protect American citizens, not dangerous illegal aliens.”

The complete list from DHS can be found here.

