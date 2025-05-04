Light Drizzle 71°

SHARE

Trump Names Possible Successors In Shift On Attempt At Third Presidential Term

President Donald Trump indicated he will leave office after his second term in a brand-new development, citing constraints that prevent him from seeking a third term.

From left, Vice President JD Vance, President Donald Trump, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

From left, Vice President JD Vance, President Donald Trump, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

 Photo Credit: US State Department/The White House
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

In an interview with NBC News' Meet the Press that aired on Sunday morning, May 4, Trump acknowledged, "I'll be an eight-year president, I'll be a two-term president. I always thought that was very important." 

He also mentioned potential successors, highlighting Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio as capable leaders to carry the MAGA mantle.

Trump's comments come after previously suggesting he was open to exploring a potential bid to run again. In an interview with Meet The Press in March, Trump said he was "not joking" about seeking a. third term.

However, he now seems resolute in his decision, stating, "It's something that, to the best of my knowledge, you're not allowed to do."

The 22nd Amendment, ratified in 1951, prohibits anyone from being elected president more than twice. 

While there's debate about whether a twice-elected president can serve in other capacities, experts agree that repealing the amendment is highly unlikely.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE