Trump: Some Furloughed Workers 'Don't Deserve' Back Pay Amid Government Shutdown

Trump made the comments at the White House on Tuesday, Oct. 7, during the seventh day of the first federal government shutdown in nearly seven years. Axios first reported on a drafted White House memo arguing that furloughed workers are not automatically guaranteed compensation.

An estimated 750,000 federal employees nationwide could be at risk of missing their back pay, according to Axios. The Government Employee Fair Treatment Act, a law signed by Trump after the last shutdown, states that furloughed federal employees "shall be paid for the period of the lapse in appropriations."

The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) claims that Congress must specifically appropriate funds to cover lost wages. A senior White House official told Axios that the Trump administration believes the law doesn't automatically cover all furloughed employees.

Trump addressed the idea of not paying furloughed workers to reporters.

"I would say it depends on who we're talking about," Trump said. "I can tell you this, the Democrats have put a lot of people in great risk and jeopardy, but it really depends on who you're talking about, but for the most part, we're going to take care of our people. There are some people that really don't deserve to be taken care of and we'll take care of them in a different way."

The White House move is widely seen as an attempt to pressure Senate Democrats into passing a stopgap funding bill. Democrats are demanding that any resolution extend Affordable Care Act subsidies, which are set to expire at the end of 2025, along with GOP-passed Medicaid cuts in the spending plan previously called the "One Big Beautiful Bill."

Nekeisha Campbell, a labor attorney with Alan Lescht & Associates, argues that the White House is misreading the law.

"There is no legal authority to support that interpretation of the statute," Campbell told Axios.

The American Federation of Government Employees also disputed the Trump administration's claims.

"The frivolous argument that federal employees are not guaranteed backpay under the Government Employee Fair Treatment Act is an obvious misinterpretation of the law," union president Everett Kelley said in a statement to CNBC. "It is also inconsistent with the Trump administration's own guidance from mere days ago, which clearly and correctly states that furloughed employees will receive retroactive pay for the time they were out of work as quickly as possible once the shutdown is over."

Trump has said that he has an "unprecedented opportunity" to continue his gutting of federal agencies during the shutdown. OMB director and Project 2025 co-author Russ Vought has claimed that the Trump administration can mass-fire federal workers during the shutdown.

Vought announced the Trump administration is withholding $28 billion in infrastructure and energy-related projects in mostly Democratic-led states and cities. The Supreme Court also allowed Trump to withhold congressionally authorized foreign aid money under what's called a "pocket rescission" that Vought pushed.

Trump said he'll know "in four or five days" about how many permanent federal jobs he may slash if the shutdown continues.

"It'll be substantial and a lot of those jobs will never come back," he said. "But you're going to have a lot closer to a balanced budget, actually."

The Trump administration has also used the shutdown to blame the "Radical Left" in partisan messages on several government agencies' websites.

