Trump Says US Has Reached Trade Deal With China

"Our deal with China is done, subject to final approval with President Xi and me," Trump posted in all caps on Truth Social Wednesday morning, June 11. "Full magnets, and any necessary rare earths, will be supplied, up front, by China.

"Likewise, we will provide to China what was agreed to, including Chinese students using our colleges and universities (which has always been good with me!)

"We are getting a total of 55% tariffs, China is getting 10%. Relationship is excellent! Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Senior officials from the world's two largest economies also said Wednesday morning they had agreed on a framework to implement their trade truce agreed upon in May.

Among the US representatives were Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

Further details on the deal are expected to be announced in the coming hours.

