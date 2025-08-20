Mostly Cloudy 67°

SHARE

Trump Says He’s At 'Bottom Of The Totem Pole’ To Get Into Heaven In New Interview

In a candid moment on live television, President Donald Trump joked that brokering peace between Russia and Ukraine might be his ticket to heaven, because, by his own admission, he's “not doing well” on that front.

President Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

President Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

 Photo Credit: Official White House Photo by Daniel Torok
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

Trump called into Fox & Friends on Tuesday morning, Aug. 19, the day after a White House meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and seven top European leaders. 

The call centered on how the US might help bring an end to the bloody conflict, now stretching into its third year since Russia’s 2022 invasion.

“I just want to end it. I want to end it, you know, we’re not losing American lives, we are not losing American soldiers,” Trump said, reflecting on the human cost of the war. “But, you know, if I can save 7,000 people a week from being killed. … I think that’s a pretty— I want to try and get to heaven if possible, I’m hearing I’m not doing well. I hear I’m really at the bottom of the totem pole.”

The 79-year-old Trump also drew a parallel to his administration’s diplomatic efforts between India and Pakistan, claiming credit for averting a possible nuclear conflict between those nations. 

“I think I saved a lot of lives with India, Pakistan," he said.  "They were going at it. There were– the planes were being shot down. That was going to be maybe a nuclear war if I let that go."

In the interview, Trump claimed credit for ending seven wars, also naming the US-brokered peace deal after a conflict between Congo and Rwanda.

to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE