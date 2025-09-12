Trump Says Charlie Kirk Murder Suspect Is In Custody: 'I Think We Have Him'

Trump made the announcement during a live appearance on Fox News' "Fox & Friends" inside the network's New York City studio on Friday morning, Sept. 12.

"Can I always say 'I think' to protect us all," Trump began. "We don't want Fox News to get sued."

Trump then said: "I think, with a high degree of certainty, we have him. In custody. Everyone did a great job. We worked with the local police, the governor."

Official details will be released shortly by authorities, Trump said.

Asked how the suspect was apprehended, Trump said, "Essentially, someone who was very close to him turned him in."

Trump went on to say a minister who recognized the suspect after images were released by authorities went to the man's father, who told his son to turn himself in.

"Getting somebody where you start off with absolutely nothing. We had a clip that made him look like an ant. It was almost useless. We just saw somebody up there.

"So much work has been done over the last two-and-a-half days. You know, it's amazing when you start off with that and then all of a sudden, you get lucky, or talent, or whatever it is."

The 31-year-old Kirk, the co-founder of Turning Point USA, died Wednesday, Sept. 10 after being shot in the neck during an event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, about 40 miles southeast of Salt Lake City.

He had been taking questions from members of a crowd of around 3,000 as part of his “Prove Me Wrong” debate, which encourages students to question and challenge his political and cultural beliefs.

Trump said he heard about the arrest "five minutes before walking in" the studio.

Trump arrived in New York City late Thursday afternoon, Sept. 11, and attended the Yankees' 9-3 win over the Tigers. Before announcing the arrest, he provided his thoughts on the game.

Before departing the White House, Trump told reporters he had spoken to Kirk's wife.

“I spoke to Erika, his wife," he said. "And we had a long talk. And she’s devastated. She is absolutely devastated, as you can imagine."

