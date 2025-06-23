Trump Responds After Russian Official Suggests Countries Could Supply Iran Nuclear Warheads

In a post on Truth Social, Trump called out former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, referencing comments by Medvedev in which he said other countries may provide the warheads.

“Did I hear Former President Medvedev, from Russia, casually throwing around the ‘N word’ (Nuclear!), and saying that he and other Countries would supply Nuclear Warheads to Iran?” Trump wrote late Monday morning, June 23. “Did he really say that or, is it just a figment of my imagination? If he did say that, and, if confirmed, please let me know, IMMEDIATELY. The ‘N word’ should not be treated so casually. I guess that’s why Putin’s ‘THE BOSS.’”

Trump also praised the US military’s weekend strike on Iran and touted the country’s nuclear capabilities — particularly its submarines — while thanking military personnel.

“By the way, if anyone thinks our ‘hardware’ was great over the weekend, far and away the strongest and best equipment we have, 20 years advanced over the pack, is our Nuclear Submarines. They are the most powerful and lethal weapons ever built, and just launched the 30 Tomahawks — All 30 hit their mark perfectly. So, in addition to our Great Fighter Pilots, thank you to the Captain and Crew!”

Trump’s remarks come as several governments brace for possible Iranian retaliation against the US following recent military action. The rhetoric from both Russia and Iran has stoked fears of wider regional conflict and potential nuclear escalation.

In a sign of mounting concern, Qatar temporarily closed its airspace on Monday, citing regional instability. The announcement came through its foreign ministry, shortly after the US and UK advised citizens in Qatar to shelter in place.

Qatar is home to the Al Udeid Air Base, a critical US military hub in the Gulf region. The airspace closure is expected to disrupt commercial flights, including those operated by Qatar Airways.

