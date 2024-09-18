Trump Rally: False Report Of Bomb Outside NY Arena Amid Heightened Security Concerns

On Long Island, Nassau County Police responded to a report that a bomb was found inside a parked car outside the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale on Wednesday morning, Sept. 18.

A short time later, Commissioner Patrick Ryder put out a statement saying detectives were questioning a person who may have been training a bomb detection dog near the site.

“Reports of explosives being found at the site are unfounded,” Ryder said. “The individual with the bomb dog falsely reported explosives being found and that individual is currently being detained by the police.”

No other information was given.

The scare came amid already heightened security concerns with the rally taking place days after Secret Service agents caught a man armed with a semiautomatic rifle in the bushes of Trump’s golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, Sept. 15, in what the FBI called an “attempted assassination.”

The suspect, 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh, was charged in federal court with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The Secret Service said Routh did not get a shot off against an agent who fired at him and did not have Trump in his line of vision before he fled the scene prior to his capture a short while later.

Doors for Wednesday’s rally open at 3 p.m. and Trump is expected to take the stage at 7 p.m. All attendees are required to have tickets, which were available on Trump's campaign website.

The following items are prohibited at the event:

Drones

Aerosols

Alcohol

Backpacks or rollerbags

Bags larger than 12 x 14 x 5 (bags must be clear)

Balloons

Balls

Poles

Sticks

Banners

Signs

Placards

Chairs

Coolers

E-cigarettes

Firearms

Glass

Thermal containers

Airhorns

Whistles and bullhorns

