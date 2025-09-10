Trump Posts 'Here We Go!' After Russian Drones Shot Down In NATO Member Poland

On Wednesday, Sept. 10, the president posted on his Truth Social platform: “What’s with Russia violating Poland’s airspace with drones? Here we go!”

He is expected to speak soon with Polish President Karol Nawrocki, who visited the White House last week, according to people familiar with the planning.

Polish officials said early Wednesday they downed several Russian drones that crossed into Poland during an assault on Ukraine. The incident prompted a NATO scramble of fighter jets and stoked fears of a wider escalation in Europe.

Belarus, a close Russian ally, said it tracked several drones that “lost their course” amid electronic jamming.

Poland activated NATO’s Article 4, which alerts allies to a significant threat and begins consultations on a joint response. The country is one of 32 NATO members and has been in the alliance since 1999.

Any breach of a NATO member’s airspace risks a rapid crisis. While Article 4 stops short of collective defense, it is a serious signal, and a step that often precedes heightened deployments and planning.

US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitacker underscored the alliance’s stance on X: “We stand by our NATO Allies in the face of these airspace violations and will defend every inch of NATO territory.”

Here are some potential developments to keep an eye on:

Details from Poland’s investigation into the drones’ flight paths and origin.

NATO consultations following Article 4 and any changes to air defenses along the eastern flank.

The timing and readout of Trump’s expected call with Nawrocki.

Signals from Moscow and Minsk about electronic warfare and cross-border

