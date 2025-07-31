Trump Haters Trash $200M White House Expansion: 'Where's Doge When You Need Them?'

Poll Do You Support The White House Building a $200M Ballroom Yes No Submit Vote View Results Current Results Do You Support The White House Building a $200M Ballroom Yes 16%

On Thursday, July 31, the White House announced plans for a $200 million structure the Trump administration envisions as a place to "host major functions honoring world leaders and other countries without having to install an unsightly tent 100 yards from the main entrance."

Officials say that the "much-needed" and exquisite addition will encompass an estimated 90,000 square feet of "intricately designed and carefully crafted space," that can fit upwards of 650 people.

It will reportedly be funded by President Trump and other donors and designed by McCrery Architects.

"Presidents in the modern era have faced challenges hosting major events at the White House because it has been untouched since President Harry Truman," McCrery CEO Jim McCrery said in a statement.

"I am honored that President Trump has entrusted me to help bring this beautiful and necessary renovation to The People’s House."

The project is expected to begin in September, and no estimated completion date has been set, though officials said it will be complete "long before the end of the president's term."

According to the White House, the new building will be separated from the main building, but will have similar themes and architecture.

“President Trump is a builder at heart and has an extraordinary eye for detail," WH Chief of Staff Susie Wiles said.

"The President and the Trump White House are fully committed to working with the appropriate organizations to preserve the special history of the White House."

While everything regarding the planned build was sunshine and rainbows coming out of the White House, not everyone expressed the same excitement about the new ballroom.

"Yay! More spending that the peasants won’t ever enjoy!" one user commented on the White House Instagram page announcing the new ballroom.

Another user commented, "but you can't afford pediatric cancer research?!"

"Where is DOGE when you need them," another mused.

There were also considerations about what the ballroom may be called when it is complete, with one dubbing it the "Donald J. Trump Ballroom."

Still others had jokes about the ballroom, with many questioning "who will build it, as all of the immigrants have been deported."

"For reference: 90,000 sq ft is about the size of an average Home Depot," a quick-thinking user posted. "So the peasants can comprehend the size of that...."

