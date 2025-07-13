A Few Clouds 85°

SHARE

Trump Greeted With Cheers At MetLife Stadium For FIFA Club World Cup Final (Watch)

President Donald Trump made a surprise appearance at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday, drawing deafening cheers ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup final between Chelsea and PSG

President Donald Trump was received well by the crowd at MetLife Stadoum.

President Donald Trump was received well by the crowd at MetLife Stadoum.

 Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Gage Skidmore/Anthony Quintano
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

The president and First Lady were on hand for the finale between Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain FC, where the former took an early, overwhelming halftime lead. 

Trump landed at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey before 2:45 p.m. on July 13, where he was ushered to MetLife with Melania Trump. 

Once at the stadium, Trump was greeted with massive applause.

The commander-in-chief later was spotted on camera saluting as the "Star-Spangled Banner" played before the match.

The FIFA Club World Cup is a global tournament between club teams — not the FIFA World Cup, which will be featured in the same stadium next year between national squads.

According to the White House, Trump arrived at his golf club in Bedminster early on Saturday, July 12, and took off for East Rutherford at around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

It comes on the one-year anniversary of a purported assassination attempt in Pennsylvania, when his ear was nicked by a bullet.

They were scheduled to leave New Jersey to return to the White House at 7:25 p.m. on Sunday night. 

to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE