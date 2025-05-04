Trump Goes Full Sith With Red Lightsaber In White House’s May The 4th AI Post

For the second straight day, the White House had fun using AI to impose President Donald Trump's face into an image, this time to celebrate "Star Wars Day."

On Sunday, May the Fourth (Force), the White House shared an image of Trump flanked by two bald eagles and American flags, while armed with a red lightsaber.

Others known to use red lightsabers in the Star Wars universe include Darth Vader, Darth Maul, Darth Sidious, and Kylo Ren.

All fell to the Dark Side.

"Happy May the 4th to all, including the Radical Left Lunatics who are fighting so hard to bring Sith Lords, Murderers, Drug Lords, Dangerous Prisoners, & well known MS-13 Gang Members, back into our Galaxy. You’re not the Rebellion—you’re the Empire," White House staffers posted on Twitter.

The image comes after the administration posted an image of Trump posing as the pope.

Comments on social media were, understandably, mixed, with fans and foes determining whether the president is a Sith or Jedi.

"The White House just dropped the most savage May the 4th post in presidential history…. trolling the left so hard they’ll need safe space sabers," one user posted. "This isn’t messaging. It’s memeing with the Force."

Another follower also commented on how "trade wars" were a prominent part of the "prequel trilogy," as America faces its own trade wars.

"The scariest part? In Europe, the 'Empire' funds itself with climate taxes, open borders, and social chaos, then tells you it’s progress," Emilia Jelec wrote. "The real rebellion now is common sense."

"The (F)ounding (F)athers are rolling over in their graves," another poster wrote. These were men who pledged their lives, fortunes and sacred honor for this nation - and to think we have devolved to this… Shockingly embarrassing."

"That is a (Sith) lightsaber. They’re basically admitting he is the bad guy in this saga. It’s nice when they tell the truth every now and again."

Call it a disturbance in the discourse.

