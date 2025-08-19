Trump Flags Or Beach Fees? Viral Video Shows 7 Cops Face Off With Women At Jersey Shore

The video, posted by Dawn Daparma (@gr8oz) is captioned "I police the police when they are wrong." Written across the video itself is: "7 Cops (Nazi's) called over 3 women holding Trump flags on the beach. Shame on you Seaside Heights, NJ."

The police officers in the video, which had 10.6K likes as of press time, say the group went to the beach without paying fees.

"I support Trump, don't worry," one police officer says, as the women yell about supporting Trump, claiming they were being "prosecuted."

Another police officer points out a man in a Make America Great Again hat is being left alone because he has a bracelet, indicating he paid a fee.

Wearing a "send Obama to Alcatraz" tank, Daparma claims she was given permission to come to the beach to take a picture with the Trump flags. The video ends with three women posing with their Trump flags. One of them has a shirt that says "Send Obama to Alcatraz."

The Seaside Heights website says the beach fee helps "defray expenses related to providing visitors one of the cleanest and safest public beaches on the East Coast." The daily fee is $13 for ocean beaches and a weekly badge is $50.

Daparma, who has more than 38K followers, initially agreed to speak with Daily Voice but stopped responding to messages when it came time to set up a phone call.

Seaside Heights police did not respond to an immediate request for comment.

Daparma's Instagram bio reads: "TRUMP 2028 MAGA SUPPORTER- DON’T FOLLOW IF U ARE A LIBERAL WUSSY💯👉🏼FOLLOW MY BACKUP #liberalssuck MAGA AF’🇺🇸 Democrats H8t America!"

The comment section was divided.

"Turns out the drama isn’t political — it’s financial," one person wrote. "Pay your beach fee before you play the victim. Sad how some people twist a video just to look oppressed for a little extra attention."

"Shame, so many problems in this world to worry about. And they are upset about a photo," another chimed in. "Good for her for sticking up for herself beach tag or not."

