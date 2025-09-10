Trump Flag Controversy: NY Village's Attempt To Enforce Zoning Code Draws President's Attention

The controversy began over the weekend of Saturday, Sept. 6, in the village of Croton-on-Hudson, when officials issued a zoning violation against resident and Vietnam veteran Leonard Amicola, who had been displaying a "Trump Is My President" flag on his property, Newsmax reported.

In a statement on Tuesday, Sept. 9, village officials said the action was "part of routine, Village-wide code enforcement that identified 17 non-compliant locations."

"Our code enforcement team worked with each property owner to seek voluntary compliance, successfully resolving most violations without further action," officials continued.

However, the case snowballed into what officials call a "national spectacle through social media and traditional media coverage."

The action even drew comment from President Trump, who wrote in a Truth Social post on Tuesday night: "Thank you Lenny. Great to be a WINNER, and that is you, a WINNER and a CHAMPION!!! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Trump also reposted a link to the Newsmax article reporting on the case in his post.

As the case drew more and more attention, village officials said they started receiving "abusive messages and threats of violence."

Additionally, the US Department of Justice also reached out, sending a correspondence to the village about the action.

"While the DOJ letter drew no conclusions about the claims being made about the Village, the letter stated the Department has the authority to initiate civil action against local governments," the village's statement reads, continuing, "The DOJ encouraged “'the Village to review its ordinance and enforcement practices promptly to ensure compliance with constitutional requirements.'"

The combination of the threats and DOJ letter led to the village making the decision to withdraw the case against Amicola.

"Our village government is not in a position to contend with continuous anonymous abuse of staff, threats to personnel and a federal intervention regarding a minor civil citation for a non-safety related provision of the Village Code," the village's statement reads.

Village Manager Bryan Healy will also recommend that the village Board review the relevant section of Village Code to make sure it is "fair and easily understood." Enforcement of this section of the village's code will also be suspended until it can be amended, officials said.

According to Newsmax, Amicola's attorney, Roseann Schuyler, said the enforcement action was politically motivated.

"I think that if Lenny had a Joe Biden flag or a Black Lives Matter flag, or a pride flag, that he would be allowed to fly his flag and would not be harassed by the village administration at all," Schuyler told the outlet.

