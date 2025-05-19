Trump Demands 'Major Investigations' Into Bruce Springsteen, 3 Other Celebrities

In addition to Springsteen, Trump also named two other singer/songwriters — Bono and Beyoncé — as well as longtime TV host, actress, and producer and l Oprah Winfrey.

Giving the all-caps key his usual workout, Trump posted on his Truth Social platform on Monday, May 19: “HOW MUCH DID KAMALA HARRIS PAY BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN FOR HIS POOR PERFORMANCE DURING HER CAMPAIGN FOR PRESIDENT? WHY DID HE ACCEPT THAT MONEY IF HE IS SUCH A FAN OF HERS? ISN’T THAT A MAJOR AND ILLEGAL CAMPAIGN CONTRIBUTION? WHAT ABOUT BEYONCÉ? … AND HOW MUCH WENT TO OPRAH, AND BONO???

“I am going to call for a major investigation into this matter," Trump went on to say. "Candidates aren’t allowed to pay for ENDORSEMENTS, which is what Kamala did, under the guise of paying for entertainment.

“In addition, this was a very expensive and desperate effort to artificially build up her sparse crowds. IT’S NOT LEGAL! For these unpatriotic ‘entertainers,’ this was just a CORRUPT & UNLAWFUL way to capitalize on a broken system. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!”

In the first concert of the Land of Hope and Dreams Tour by Springsteen and The E Street band last week in Manchester, England, he said: "In my home, the America I love, the America I've written about that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous administration."

Two days later, Trump hit back on social media, calling Springsteen, "not a talented guy — just a pushy, obnoxious JERK."

Trump went on to call Springsteen a "dried out prune of a rocker" who ought to "keep his mouth shut" until he gets back into the country, adding, "Then we’ll all see how it goes for him!"

