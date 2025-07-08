Trump Can Proceed With Government Overhaul, Cut Workers, Supreme Court Rules

In a late-day decision Tuesday, July 8, the US Supreme Court said Trump’s executive order may move forward, allowing mass layoffs and structural reorganizations across multiple federal departments and agencies while ongoing litigation plays out.

The high court’s unsigned order overturned a Thursday, May 22 injunction issued by US District Judge Susan Illston of San Francisco that had temporarily blocked Trump’s directive on grounds it likely required congressional approval.

At issue is the administration’s use of reduction in force (RIF) procedures to eliminate thousands of government jobs, including at the Social Security Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, without first going through Congress.

Though the justices did not rule on the constitutionality of Trump’s broader plan, they removed the legal obstacle that had frozen it for weeks.

The court emphasized that challengers may still object to specific layoff plans or agency actions on a case-by-case basis.

For now, however, the ruling allows the administration to resume efforts to shrink government staffing levels at more than a dozen agencies, as outlined in the original executive order.

In dissenting, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson wrote, “In my view, this was the wrong decision at the wrong moment, especially given what little this Court knows about what is actually happening on the ground."

