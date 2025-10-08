Trump Calls For Investigation Of Sen. Blumenthal Over Old Military Service Controversy

In a late-night Truth Social post, Trump brought up allegations that Blumenthal lied about his military service during Vietnam. Adding, “This guy shouldn’t be in the U.S. Senate. It should be investigated, and Justice should be sought.”

The post came hours after a tense Senate hearing where Blumenthal clashed with Attorney General Pam Bondi, according to CNN.

Blumenthal attacked back.

“Donald Trump is lashing out because he doesn’t want to answer questions about why he’s directing (the Department of Justice) to prosecute his political opponents, drop lawsuits against corporations trying to screw over American consumers, cover up one of his top staffers accepting a bribe in a bag, or slash millions in law enforcement funding,” he said in an email to CT Insider. “I must have really gotten under his skin. I’m proud of my military service. I served. The people of Connecticut have always known my record, and they know me, which is why they’ve elected me to the Senate three times.”

The ordeal began during a hearing with Bondi on Tuesday, Oct. 7. Blumenthal asked Bondi why the Department of Justice dropped a lawsuit after she spoke with one of her former bosses, who was lobbying the government to quash the suit, according to The Hill.

Bondi was indignant at the implied accusation.

“Sen. Blumenthal, I cannot believe that you would accuse me of impropriety when you lied about your military service," she snapped back, interrupting Blumenthal. "You lied, you admitted you lied to be elected a U.S. senator."

Blumenthal went on CNN’s "The Source with Kaitlan Collins" on Tuesday night, calling the renewed attacks “completely deceptive and distorted.”

“This allegation of 15 years ago has been really rejected by the voters of Connecticut three times, overwhelmingly reelecting me,” Blumenthal said.

He also clarified that he had misspoken in the past about his military service. “I served in the reserves and I referred to my service ‘in Vietnam’ on a handful, just a couple of occasions, rather than ‘during Vietnam,’” Blumenthal told Collins.

Blumenthal, who served in the Marine Reserves in Washington, admitted in a 2010 New York Times story that he was never deployed to Vietnam.

Trump called Blumenthal “Da Nang Dick” in his Truth Social post, saying he is the biggest joke in the Senate and calling him a fraud. This isn't the first time the president has targeted Blumenthal's military record.

