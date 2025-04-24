'Trump 2028' Hat Drops As President Doubles Down On Third-Term Talk

Poll Do You Think Trump Will Run For a Third Term In 2028? Yes No Submit Vote View Results Current Results Do You Think Trump Will Run For a Third Term In 2028? Yes 29%

This week, the official Trump Store began selling red "Trump 2028" hats for $50 after the president proclaimed that he wasn't joking about a possible third term.

The listing notes that the hat is made in America and has an American flag embroidered on the side.

"Make a statement with this Made in America Trump 2028 hat," the listing on the Trump Store states. "Fully embroidered with a snap closure in the back, this will become your new go-to hat."

Though Trump has brought up the idea of running again—often lightheartedly—he has also said multiple times that he's not joking about it.

During a call with NBC last month, Trump reportedly stressed that a lot of people want him to ignore the Constitution and run for the third term, but also made note that it's still early in his second administration and there are still things to be accomplished.

Of course, the Constitution may have something to say about that.

The 22nd Amendment states that "no person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than once."

It remains unclear how Trump plans to circumvent the Constitution and run for a third term, though there are reportedly ideas and tactics that have been floated to get him four more years.

Trump would be 82 years old at the end of his second term - the same age as Joe Biden in 2025.

The "Trump 2028" hat is available for $50 at the official Trump Store as of Thursday, April 24.

