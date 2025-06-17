Overcast 70°

SHARE

Truck Hauling Tank From Trump’s DC Parade Hits, Kills Woman: Report

A truck carrying a tank featured in President Donald Trump's weekend parade to celebrate his birthday and the 250th anniversary of the US Army struck and killed a woman on Monday, June 16, USA Today reports, citing an internal Army document.

Army M1 Abrams tank

Army M1 Abrams tank

 Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/US Marines
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

The fatal crash was reported around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, when DC Fire and EMS personnel found the woman suffering from life-threatening injuries, officials said.

    The truck was reportedly hauling an Army M1 Abrams tank from its staging area to a rail yard in Virginia and was part of a convoy of military vehicles, USA Today says.

    The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. The incident remains under investigation.

    The truck driver was absolved of any criminal intent, and no military personnel were involved in the incident. 

    The crash remains under investigation by the Metropolitan Police Department in DC.

    The complete USA Today report can be read here.

    to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.

    SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE