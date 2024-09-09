Tropical System Headed To US Coastline Expected To Become Hurricane: Here's Projected Track

Potential Tropical Cyclone Six, now located a few hundred miles south of the southeast Texas Coast, is expected first to become a tropical storm on Monday, Sept. 9, and then a Category 1 hurricane in the middle of the week.

Francine is the next tropical storm name on the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season list.

For a look at the projected timing and path of the system, see the image above from AccuWeather.com.

According to the National Hurricane Center, it has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.

It's expected to move just offshore of the northern Gulf Coast of Mexico through Tuesday, Sept. 10, and approach the US coastline on Wednesday, Sept. 11.

“The tropics were unusually quiet during much of August and over the Labor Day holiday weekend, but the historic lull seems close to officially ending,” AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter said. “It’s crucial that hurricane emergency kits and supplies that were used during Hurricane Beryl in July across parts of the Texas coastline, and kits yet unused in the Upper Texas Coast and across Louisiana are checked and restocked this week.

"People in the path of this storm need to be ready for the threat of flooding and power outages that could leave them without electricity and air conditioning.”

