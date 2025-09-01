Tropical Storm Could Form Before This Weekend As Hurricane Season Nears Peak

Forecasters say a budding system could spin up into the next named storm before the weekend.

The National Hurricane Center said it is now monitoring a tropical wave over the far eastern Atlantic with a medium chance of becoming a tropical depression over the next week. The system is still thousands of miles from land and remains disorganized.

AccuWeather meteorologists say the most favorable window for strengthening appears to be Thursday, Sept. 4, through Saturday, Sept. 6, as dry Saharan air eases near the disturbance.

"While there will be a relative lull in tropical activity during the first few days of September, atmospheric conditions will become a lot more conducive for development later this week and into next week," AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said.

If sustained winds reach 39 mph, the storm would take the name Gabrielle. Activity elsewhere in the Atlantic is expected to stay limited for now due to persistent high pressure and pockets of dry, dusty air.

More tropical waves are forecast to roll off Africa in the days ahead, and with less dust in the way, some could find friendlier conditions to develop. The Atlantic’s climatological peak arrives Wednesday, Sept. 10, and an uptick in activity around that date would be right on schedule.

It’s too soon to know a track or threats from the current wave. Early-season systems in this region often travel west to west-northwest over open water.

The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season lasts through Sunday, Nov. 30.

