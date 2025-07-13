Tropical Activity Picking Up Along East Coast: Here's Latest

AccuWeather’s hurricane team says three separate trouble spots have popped up across the Atlantic basin, but the one demanding the most attention is a frontal boundary now draped just off the Southeast shoreline.

By late Sunday, July 13, that stalled front is expected to slip into the bath-warm waters of the northeastern Gulf of Mexico.

Give it 48–72 hours — roughly Monday, July 15, through Wednesday, July 17 — and the swirl could tighten into the season’s next named system if wind shear stays light and sea-surface temperatures remain near the 80-degree mark.

The setup is eerily similar to the pattern that spun up Tropical Storm Chantal earlier this month.

That storm dumped more than a month’s worth of rain on parts of North Carolina. Chapel Hill alone picked up a daily deluge that rewrote the local record book.

This incoming front is weaker, but the surrounding atmosphere is calmer; lighter upper-level winds can be just the missing ingredient a fledgling storm needs.

Whether or not the disturbance earns a name (if it does, the next named storm would be called Dexter), coastal residents from the Carolinas to Florida should brace for multiple days of squally downpours, street flooding, gusty thunderstorms and rough surf.

Farther out to sea, forecasters are tracking a second low-pressure pocket spinning north of Bermuda.

Development odds there remain slim, yet the system could still tug extra moisture toward the Eastern Seaboard, boosting rain chances across the mid-Atlantic and coastal New England during the work-week.

"The same slow-moving cold front has the potential to lead to development north of Bermuda," AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said. "Sea-surface temperatures are cooler north of Bermuda and as a result anything that develops would likely be subtropical."

Bottom line: Tropical activity is picking up in a hurricane season that lasts until Sunday, Nov. 30.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.