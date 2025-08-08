Trooper Hospitalized After Being Struck During Thruway Traffic Stop: Nysp (Photos)

The crash happened at about 8:45 a.m. when the Trooper was parked in the northbound right lane conducting a stop, according to the release. A passing vehicle struck the Trooper’s patrol car.

The Trooper, who was inside the vehicle at the time, was transported to Albany Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver of the stopped vehicle and the driver who struck the patrol car were not injured, according to state police.

The northbound right lane of I-87 remains closed as the investigation continues.

